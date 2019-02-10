Woman with baby in car smashes into LAPD station

A woman who may have been driving under the influence with a baby in her car crashed into the lobby of an LAPD station in San Pedro, officials said.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES --
A woman who may have been driving under the influence with a baby in her car maneuvered around barriers and drove into the lobby of a Los Angeles Police Department station in San Pedro, officials said.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Harbor Division station.

Officials said the driver maneuvered her sedan past barriers and smashed into the front glass doors of the lobby, coming to a stop fully inside the station.

The lobby was closed at the time and no one was inside.

Surveillance video released by the department shows the vehicle driving fully into the lobby around 4:36 a.m. An officer comes out to speak with her and after a few minutes, she hits reverse with her door open, dragging the officer back a few feet before he can jump out of the way.



She was unable to escape because of the barriers outside the station. Officers took her into custody.

Both she and the baby were sent to a hospital for evaluation but they were not believed to be seriously injured.

Police say it appears the woman was driving under the influence. It's not clear yet if she intentionally crashed into the station.

Officers have not determined what if any charges she may face. Her name has not been disclosed.

