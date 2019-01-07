Woman's body found at Coney Island boardwalk

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A woman's body was found at the boardwalk in Coney Island on Monday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made at West 16th Street around 8 a.m.

The 59-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

Details on the person's identity and what led to her death have not yet been released.

Police say that her death does not appear to be suspicious.

