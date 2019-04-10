Woman's decomposing body found near New Jersey funeral home

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in New Jersey after the decomposing body of a woman was discovered near a funeral home.
The disturbing discovery was made Tuesday near a building owned by Cotton Funeral Service on Main Street in Orange.
The woman has not yet been identified, and the cause of death is unclear.
The Essex County Prosecutor's office is leading the investigation.
