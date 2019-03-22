Uncategorized

Woman's screams, family members scare off attempted rape suspect in Washington Heights

Derick Waller reports from Washington Heights on the attempted rape.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway for the man who snuck into an apartment in Upper Manhattan and tried to rape a woman.

The attempted rape happened in an apartment on Wadsworth Avenue near 189th Street in Washington Heights.

The victim is out of the hospital and says she is still fearful for her safety.

Police released this surveillance video of the man they want to question.

They say around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, the man in the video walked into a woman's apartment after the door had been left ajar.

She was woken up by her barking dog.

When she got up to investigate, the suspect grabbed her and slammed her on the bed as she screamed and struggled to get away.

Family members came running to her aide and that's when the victim says he let go and ran out of the apartment.

In Spanish she told Eyewitness News, "He grabbed my chest and tried to cover my mouth," she added that her 11-year-old son was right there in the room with her.

The individual is described as a black man, 5'8"-6'0" tall who was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

