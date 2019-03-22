Crime & Safety

Woman's screams, family members scare off Manhattan attempted rape suspect

Derick Waller reports on the attempted rape in Washington Heights.

By
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway for a man who sneaked into an apartment in Upper Manhattan and tried to rape a woman in the middle of the night.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment on Wadsworth Avenue near 189th Street in Washington Heights.

The victim is out of the hospital, but she says she is still fearful for her safety.

Police released this surveillance video of the man they want to question.
Police are hoping this surveillance video of the suspect will lead to an arrest


They say the man in the video entered the woman's apartment after the door had been left ajar. The woman's husband had just walked out, and the door did not completely close behind him.

The victim was woken up by her barking dog, and when she got up to investigate, the suspect grabbed her and slammed her on the bed as she screamed and struggled to get away.

Family members came running to her aide, and that's when the victim says the man let go and ran out of the apartment.

"He grabbed my chest and tried to cover my mouth," she said in Spanish, adding that her 11-year-old son and granddaughter were in the room with her.

"No good, people I don't know inside my home," the victim's husband said.

The boy suffered minor injuries in the struggle.

"I'm nervous, and I'm scared," the victim said. "My kids have not eaten. They have not slept. We are all shaken up."

The suspect is described as a black man, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

