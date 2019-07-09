73-year-old woman's teeth knocked out, eye socket broken in Manhattan attempted rape

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Police in Lower Manhattan are searching for a man who punched a woman's teeth out during an attempted rape.
Video shows the suspect wearing a red tracksuit and what appears to be a neck pillow.
Police say he demanded sex from a 73-year-old woman around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Greenwich Street.
When she refused, he attacked, punching her several times in the face, knocking out her teeth and leaving her with a broken eye socket.
He then stole her bag before fleeing the scene.
She was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red tracksuit and gray/white Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
