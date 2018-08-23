2 women wanted for attacking, slashing man in Upper Manhattan subway station

Police are searching for two women who allegedly slashed a 24-year-old man in a subway station in Upper Manhattan.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
Authorities say the incident was reported inside the 207th Street subway station just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the attack started after the 24-year-old victim apparently stepped a woman's shoe when he was walking through the train.

The women allegedly became irate, followed the man and beat him with a purse before slashing him in the back and arm with a box cutter.

The two women left the scene but were described as a 20-year-old woman wearing a white shirt and a 40-year-old woman wearing a purple shirt.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

