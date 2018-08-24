Police are searching for two women who allegedly slashed a 24-year-old man in a subway station in Upper Manhattan.Authorities say the incident was reported inside the 207th Street subway station just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.Officials say the attack started after the 24-year-old victim apparently stepped a woman's shoe when he was walking through the train.The women allegedly became irate, followed the man and beat him with a purse before slashing him in the back and arm with a box cutter.The two women left the scene but were described as a 20-year-old woman wearing a white shirt and a 40-year-old woman wearing a purple shirt.The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.----------