Women charged after cheating attempt allegation at church bingo night in New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

RUNNEMEDE, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey say a church bingo night went awry after an allegation that two players had taped a called number onto their card to claim a bingo win.

Investigators say 71-year-old Teresa Davis and 38-year-old Keasha Brockington said they had the winning card carrying a prize of nearly $200 Thursday at Saint Maria Goretti Church Hall, but a church volunteer noticed that one of the winning numbers had been taped over the number on the card.

The Camden residents were charged with improper behavior under a borough ordinance. A parish official says it's the first issue in 20-plus years of bingo games at the church.

It wasn't clear whether they had attorneys. A message left for Davis wasn't immediately returned; a working number for Brockington couldn't be found.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
runnemedecamden countycheatinggameschurch
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island police chase ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot
Man arrested in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Army veteran accused of trying to access secure area of GWB
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
64-year-old man dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn basement fire
Show More
NYC teen identified as 1st vaping-related death in New York state
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
NYPD: Crime down in NYC, but so is officer morale
More TOP STORIES News