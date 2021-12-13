Red carpet held in NYC for new ABC series 'Women of the Movement'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11335500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon has the latest on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globes nominations and how a skeptical Hollywood reacted Monday morning.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A red carpet was held in New York City on Monday night for a new series that looks at part of the nation's history.The premiere for "Women of the Movement" was held on the Lower East Side.The new series on ABC looks at the story of Mamie Till-Mobley who tried to find justice after her 14-year-old son Emmett was murdered in Mississippi in 1955.She went on to become an activist in the Civil Rights movement.Stars of the show were there Monday night as well as some relatives of Emmett Till."Sure it's not pleasant but we need to know and see what has happened and we need to know history because if you don't know history, you're subject to repeat it," Till's cousin Rev. Wheeler Parker said."Women of the Movement" premieres Thursday, Jan. 6, on Channel 7.----------