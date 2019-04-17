Women spray gasoline and swing pump during wild fight over hot dogs

AKRON, Ohio -- A wild fight involving trash cans, windshield wipers and even a gas pump broke out at a Speedway gas station in Akron, Ohio.

The chaotic altercation was captured by a witness on cell phone video and shared with 19 News in Cleveland.

The clerk at the station says someone at the store accused the women of stealing hot dogs. The group allegedly went after the female customer but a male customer steps in to break things up. That's when things spiraled out of control with gasoline and other objects flying.

"They were throwing trash cans and the windshield wiper thing and one girl ripped the gas pump off and tried to hit him with that," Cam Dancy told 19 News.

The clip also shows a man pushing a woman down, but Dancy claims he was attempting to be a Good Samaritan and the women were actually attacking him.

According to 19 News, it's unclear whether anyone was arrested.
