WP Theater: Oldest, largest theater company dedicated to producing the work of women

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- To fight women's lack of representation in theater, Julia Miles, founded the WP Theater in 1978. Now, it's the nation's oldest and largest theater dedicated to producing and promoting the work of women at every stage of their careers.
"Julia Miles was a real force of nature. She had such a passion for making space for women," says Producing Artistic Director, Lisa McNulty.
Since its founding, the WP Theater has produced over 600 hundred Off-Broadway plays and has even helped mold some of Broadway's biggest names.
"We're going to get these broads in here and we're going to push them up and push them out," says McNulty.
This Upper West Side Theater's sole purpose is to give women a stage so that their voices can be heard. To empower women and their art.
"It's been this organization that has continued to serve Julia's vision for 40 years. Where all women feel welcomed and all women can feel like they can be their best creative selves," McNulty says.
For over 4 decades, WP Theater has been a beacon for women artists, it's become their home.
"It's a home for women in theater, "says playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays.
Not only is a theater space rallying for equality but it also has an amazing program called WP Theater LAB. It's a two-year residency for playwrights, directors, and producers. It's the heart of their organization and it's developed bold, powerful artists taking the industry head-on.
"WP has been extraordinarily supportive in my growth as a theater professional and as a writer. It's something you don't take for granted," says Grays.
Stop by this historic theater... come as you. Come and experience the LADY POWER!
