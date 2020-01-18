Women's March and rallies held in NYC, across the country

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered in New York City on Saturday as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies.The fourth annual marches in the city focus on issues including climate change, reproductive rights, pay equity, immigration reform and LGBTQ rights.Groups gathering at Foley Square and Columbus Circle plan to converge at Times Square Saturday afternoon as part of a "Rise and Roar" rally."Today, we will be the change that is needed in this world! Today, we rise into our power!" activist Donna Hill told a cheering crowd in Foley Square.Thousands gathered in cities across the country for marches and rallies in more than over 180 cities.Several thousand came out for the protest in Washington, far fewer than last year when about 100,000 people held a rally east of the White House. But as in previous years, many of the protesters made the trip to the nation's capital from cities across the country to express their opposition to Trump and his policies. From their gathering spot on Freedom Plaza, they had a clear view down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol, where the impeachment trial gets underway in the Senate next week.The first Women's March took place the day after President Trump's inauguration in 2017.Peta Madry of New London, Connecticut, was celebrating her 70th birthday in D.C. by attending her fourth Women's March with her sister, Cynthia Barnard, of San Rafael, California. Both women were wearing handknitted pink hats that date from the first march. With pained expressions, they spoke about Trump's determination to reverse the policies of his predecessor Barack Obama and his treatment of women."Look what he's doing to Greta Thunberg," Madry said, referring to the teenage climate activist. "He's the biggest bully in the world."The protesters planned to march around the White House, but Trump wasn't there. He is spending the holiday weekend at his resort in Florida.