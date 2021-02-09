Gas station attendant stabbed in the neck during New Jersey robbery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10318498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD released home security camera video of a home invasion and robbery in which six family members, including two children, were zip-tied inside their house in Queens overnight Friday.

A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police, as they search for suspects believed to be behind several similar incidents.

WOODBRIGE, New Jerseyw (WABC) -- A gas station attendant was stabbed in the neck during a robbery in New Jersey Monday.The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at the Racestar Gas Station on Port Reading Avenue in Port Reading.Woodbridge police say arriving officers found the 42-year-old victim and rushed him by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he underwent surgery.The investigation revealed that the station attendant attempted to stop a shoplifting from the station's convenience store, which escalated to a confrontation outside where the suspect stabbed him in the neck with a knife.The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Harlin Rodriguez, initially fled the scene but was located a short time later with the assistance of Carteret Police Department.He was apprehended and is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and robbery.The gas station owner tells Eyewitness News that the employee had worked for him for two years and was a good, honest man.He remains hospitalized.