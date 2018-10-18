Worker accused of peeing on production line at world's largest pork processing plant

EMBED </>More Videos

A worker at the world's largest meat processing plant is accused of urinating while working on a production line.

SMITHFIELD, Virginia --
Over the weekend, production at the world's largest pork processing plant came to a grinding halt.

A worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Smithfield, Virginia is accused of urinating while working on a production line. WAVY reports the alleged incident was captured on camera.

WAVY was given video from the production line inside Smithfield Foods. You can see the employee there in front takes off his gloves, and what he does next is shocking. He actually relieves himself under the production line.

He then puts the gloves back on and continues to work.

Smithfield Food officials confirm that the employee was urinating on the line. They said there was a swift internal investigation and production was immediately stopped.

More than 50,000 pounds of product had to be thrown away.

WAVY investigated the average size of hogs it slaughters. Fifty-thousand pounds would equal roughly 350 hogs, which could have cost the company $190,000.

Officials said the processing line was fully cleaned and all the equipment was sterilized multiple times before operations resumed.

The employee accused of peeing has been suspended while the company investigates.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is also looking into what happened.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food safetyfoodcaught on camerau.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
School bus hits parked car, causes chain-reaction crash
BB gun sparks lockdown at NYC high school, neighboring college
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
Trump Organization sues man who died in Trump Tower fire
Photo of potty training on airplane goes viral
Young girl victim of possible luring attempt in NJ
After fatal crashes, calls for crackdown on limo licenses
Measles cases up to 17, unvaccinated students must stay home
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot surges to largest-ever $970 million
Officials: Canine distemper epidemic killing raccoons in NJ
Hit-and-run crash critically injures pedestrian in Queens
Another Upper West Side building strips Trump name
Firefighter's truck jumps curb, hits vehicles after seizure
More News