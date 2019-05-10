Worker critical after falling down elevator shaft in Brooklyn

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A worker is in critical condition after falling down an elevator shaft in Brooklyn Friday morning.
The 34-year-old man fell about 15 feet into the shaft inside a building on Richardson Street in Greenpoint just after 9 a.m.
The victim sustained a head injury and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
The victim works for AAC Construction.
