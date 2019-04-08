Worker struck in head by brick, killed while doing point work on Manhattan building

The FDNY responded to the scene at 50th Street and 2nd Avenue around noon on Monday.

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A worker has died after he was struck in the head by a brick while working on a building on Manhattan's east side.



Authorities said the brick fell from the top of the building while the man was working. He was found unconscious on the scaffolding.

The 51-year-old victim was taken away on a stretcher with a head injury and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police cordoned off the block while they investigated what happened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

