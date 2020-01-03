NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators are looking into an incident at a New Jersey recycling center that left one man dead after he was pinned between a dumpster and a concrete wall.
North Bergen police responded to a report of an injured person inside of Lincoln Recycling located on Dell Ave on Thursday afternoon.
Upon arrival, police found the lifeless body of a man, identified as Horacio Juarez Diaz, 61, of Union City.
Hudson County investigators and North Bergen police determined that Diaz was a worker at the recycling center and was pinned between a dumpster and a concrete wall.
Investigators say the dumpster had been pushed by a bulldozer illegally operated by Santiago Ventura Blanco, 38, of East Newark.
According to the release, Blanco was arrested and charged with causing a death while driving unlicensed.
Blanco was released and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 23.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
1 man dead, another charged in incident at New Jersey recycling center: prosecutors
