1 man dead, another charged in incident at New Jersey recycling center: prosecutors

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators are looking into an incident at a New Jersey recycling center that left one man dead after he was pinned between a dumpster and a concrete wall.

North Bergen police responded to a report of an injured person inside of Lincoln Recycling located on Dell Ave on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police found the lifeless body of a man, identified as Horacio Juarez Diaz, 61, of Union City.

Hudson County investigators and North Bergen police determined that Diaz was a worker at the recycling center and was pinned between a dumpster and a concrete wall.

Investigators say the dumpster had been pushed by a bulldozer illegally operated by Santiago Ventura Blanco, 38, of East Newark.

According to the release, Blanco was arrested and charged with causing a death while driving unlicensed.

Blanco was released and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 23.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north bergenhudson countyworker deathman killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run
2 dead, service suspended after NJ Transit train hits car
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
Woman says NJ Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
PD: Carjacker drove wrong-way on highway, linked to 3 robberies
NYC parking meters rejecting credit cards
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Show More
44-year-old man on e-bike fatally struck by tractor trailer in NJ
Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on 6 counts of attempted murder
2 dead, dozens homeless after fire at NJ apartment building
Schools chancellor, first lady talk hate crimes with students
Mild start to weekend with rain and drizzle
More TOP STORIES News