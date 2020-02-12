Worker electrocuted while on cherry picker outside Westchester building

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchetser County (WABC) -- A worker in a lift was killed outside a building in Westchester County Wednesday in what is being investigated as a possible electrocution.

It happened on Union Avenue in New Rochelle.

The circumstances are unknown at this point, but it appeared the cherry picker may have hit some power lines and that the worker fell after he was shocked.

His identity is not being released at this time.

OSHA was at the scene investigating.

