Worker fatally stabbed in chest outside Inwood bodega

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police responded to a deadly stabbing at a deli in Manhattan.The worker got into an argument with a group of men outside the Dyckman Kwik Mart in Inwood when a fight broke out around 10 p.m. Wednesday.Mohamed Awawda, 28, was part of the family that owns the business.Flowers were placed outside the now-closed deli on Thursday morning.Awawda had apparently confronted the men for loitering outside the Dyckman Street store.He was stabbed in the chest and later died at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital."Very good guy, good person," said Francisco Marte, Bodega Association. "We want to be part of the community and we don't want to see bad things to happen to our business and to other people."So far, there are no arrests.