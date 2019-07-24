Worker hit with bottle, injured during attempted robbery at Upper East Side liquor store

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A liquor store worker was hospitalized after three men tried to rob the Upper East Side shop.This happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. at the Wine Emporium on 2nd Avenue near 81st Street.Employees say three young men walked in and demanded specific brands of liquor, but then tried to rob the store."One guy was standing near the door and another guy was saying that his friend has a gun," said Sayed Imam, store manager. "I was saying, 'You guys are kidding me.' He was saying, 'Give me the bottles and bags and all that, otherwise he's going to shoot you.' I was kind of afraid."The manager's coworker tried to stop the robbers.That's when one of the would-be robbers hit the worker over the head with a bottle.The worker was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in serious but stable condition.So far, there are no arrests.----------