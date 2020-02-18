Worker shot dead in Bronx deli; suspects in custody

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A deli worker was shot dead Tuesday in the Bronx, police say.The shooting occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Plains Road and East 216th Street at Deli Grocery in Williamsbridge.Police say the 20-year-old victim was taken to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.An 18-year-old male suspect fled on foot with a woman in her 50s, according to authorities, but were quickly taken into custody. The NYPD also recovered a weapon at the scene.A witness who was inside the store at the time tells Eyewitness News the female apparently wanted the clerk to sell her a loose cigarette, but he refused to do so. The woman then got angry and said she'd call her "man," who came and shot the clerk.The witness says the clerk was shot in the face first, then the back.The deli worker was not making a sandwich at the time, according to the witness, saying he had his register open because they were in the middle of a shift change.The witness said there were two other customers in the store at the time.Police are currently investigating the deadly shooting.----------