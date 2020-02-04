BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows a bodega worker who was shot in the face with a BB gun during a robbery in Brooklyn, and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect.
The January 10 incident at the deli on Church Avenue in Brownsville was captured by a surveillance camera, and it was initially unclear if the victim was struck by a BB or grazed by a bullet.
The gunman approaches the counter, pointing the gun at the victim and demanding money.
He then opens fire, hitting the worker above his right eyebrow.
Police say the suspect fled east on Church Avenue with an unknown amount of cash.
The bodega worker was treated at Brookdale Hospital and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Disturbing video: Brooklyn bodega worker shot in face with BB gun
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News