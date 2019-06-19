Worker throws chair, turns off lights to thwart Connecticut bakery robbery

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are investigating an attempted robbery at a bakery early Wednesday morning in which the shop owner and an employee were able to scare off the would-be thieves.Authorities say four suspects made their way into Chaves bakery in Bridgeport around 4 a.m., at least two of them armed with handguns.The shop owner and a baker were working prior to the store opening when the men entered via a side door."My father asked them, 'Please don't shoot,'" the owner's daughter, Sonia DeSousa, told Eyewitness News.The baker threw a chair in the suspects' direction and turned off the lights, and a few seconds later, they fled empty handed."I'm glad no one was hurt," DeSousa said. "The business has been here for so long ,and for that to happen, it's a tragedy."The family operates three bakeries, opening the Madison Avenue location in 1998, but this is the second attempted robbery in the last five months.Now, they are considering hiring a security guard.Nothing was taken, but more importantly, no one was hurt.The incident was captured on surveillance video, which has been turned over to police.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeport Police Department.----------