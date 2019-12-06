Worker trapped in dry well for 4 hours in Pearl River, Rockland County

By Eyewitness News
PEARL RIVER, Rockland County (WABC) -- A worker fell into a dry well that appears to have opened during the cleanup of this week's snowstorm in Pearl River, Rockland County.

The worker attempting to fix a driveway on West Washington Street Thursday afternoon.

The worker inadvertently fell into the well.

He was trapped for about four hours about 30 to 35 feet underground until the residents came home.

At first, the homeowners were baffled when they saw the worker's truck, but he was nowhere to be found.

The worker's boss came to the scene and made the discovery.

"There was a large sinkhole between two properties and the party was down into the hole, he was able to communicate with us," said Chief Spoelstra, Pearl River Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued him and took him to Westchester Medical Center conscious and alert.

