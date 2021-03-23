Worker's arm gets stuck in Connecticut pasta plant machine, suffers serious injuries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10438869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a man and a woman after they allegedly damaged an Uber driver's car and then robbed him after the man refused to wear a mask while riding in the vehicle.

CONNECTICUT -- A worker suffered serious injuries Monday when his arm got stuck in a piece of machinery at a Connecticut pasta factory, authorities said.The industrial accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. at Carla's Pasta in South Windsor, the Hartford Courant reports.Police said the employee's arm was stuck in the machine up to his elbow and it took until 6 a.m. to extricate him."It was extremely complex. it wasn't as simple as, 'OK, let's shut the machine off.' It was more intricate," Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said. "They were trying to focus on getting him out without doing any more damage."Once he was freed, the worker was taken by helicopter to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Information on his condition wasn't immediately available.Fire officials told TV station WTNH that the man was alert and talking to rescuers as they freed him, which was helpful because he understood the machine and could help them figure out how to cut it open. They said the victim's chest and face were injured in addition to his arm.An email seeking comment was sent to Carla's Pasta.