Window washers rescued after getting stuck 39 floors up at UN

(Left - FDNY, Right - NewsCopter7)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two window washers were rescued after their motorized scaffold got stuck outside the United Nations building in Manhattan Thursday.

The dramatic scene played out 39 floors up at 405 East 42nd Street around noon.

The NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the FDNY responded, and the men were able to climb into a window on the East Side of the building.

No injuries were reported, and the workers were evaluated at the scene.

The first 911 call came in around 11:30 a.m., and it took about an hour before the men were pulled to safety.

