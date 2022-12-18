Argentina plays France in World Cup final

LUSAIL, Qatar -- Defending champion France faces Argentina in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Both teams are trying to win the biggest tournament in soccer for the third time. France won in 1998 and in 2018.

Brazil in 1962 was the last team to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Argentina won the title in 1978 and 1986. The Argentines also lost in the final in 2014.

Lionel Messi is thought to be playing in his final World Cup and could win the ultimate prize for the first time if Argentina wins.

Live Updates from the World Cup final between Argentina and France:

Kylian Mbappé has made it 2-2. Just one minute after scoring on the penalty the France forward strikes again, on a volley.

Kylian Mbappé has scored on a penalty kick for France. Argentina is still in the lead 2-1.

The second half of the final at Lusail Stadium has begun.

Argentina has a 2-0 lead against France at half-time in the World Cup final after goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals - the same as Brazil great Pelé - and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

Angel Di Maria has made it 2-0 for Argentina in the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi has scored on a penalty to make it 1-0 for Argentina against France. It was Messi's 12th World Cup goal.

Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthus.

Messi's games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and defending champion France has started.

The lineups for the World Cup final:

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi.

France: Hugo Lloris; Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud.

