NYC fans rejoice over Argentina's big World Cup victory over France

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- From Buenos Aires to Paris to here at home in New York City, there were massive viewing parties to watch the world's biggest sports event: the 2020 FIFA World Cup.

And Sunday night, hours later, Argentina fans were still partying in the streets!

In the end their team was able to waltz away with its first World Cup Champion title in 36 years.

But getting to that point for those fans, there were plenty of hair-raising high points and - let's be real - lousy lows.

Inside the Joyce Public House in Midtown Manhattan, it was a multigenerational gathering, and the same thing in Times Square.

First the men in white and light blue were ahead, and everyone with ties to Argentina was on cloud nine, but that didn't last.

There was a lot at stake here.

If France won, they would have been the first team in 60 years to repeat as World Cup champion.

And so Argentina fans Eyewitness News was with prayed and paced and kept a close eye on Lionel Messi as the match headed into extra time.

Then came the penalty shootout - sooo close they could taste it.

And at last, sweet victory!

