World's largest menorah goes up in Manhattan Tuesday

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The world's largest menorah goes up in Manhattan on Tuesday to bring some holiday cheer.The 36-foot tall menorah will go up on 5th Avenue.It will be lit Thursday, marking the first night of Hanukkah with a small, socially-distanced ceremony.Bright LED lights running the length of the menorah will represent the victims of the pandemic and bring light into the world as they did with their lives.The 8th and last night of Hanukkah will be held on Thursday, December 17.The menorah has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest.