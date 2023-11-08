'Free Fiona': World's loneliest sheep rescued after spending 2 years in cave

Fiona, dubbed the "world's loneliest sheep," is lonely no more. She was rescued after living in a cave for at least two years.

Now, Animal Rights activist are protesting after farmers beat them to the rescue

The "world's loneliest sheep" is lonely no more after being rescued from a cliff in Scotland.

At the base of a cliff on the Scottish coast lived Fiona, dubbed "the world's loneliest sheep," after living in a cave for at least two years.

It's presumed Fiona fell down the hill when she was young but no one had the will or a way to rescue her, until now.

"Fiona has arrived. She is doing absolutely phenomenal," said Ben Dalscone, with Dalscone Farm Fun.

A group of five farmers rescued Fiona. They climbed down, put her in a canvas feed bag -- with a little hole for her nose -- and winched her up.

"She was actually so relaxed throughout the whole thing as were bringing her up," said rescuer Cammy Wilson. "She was actually nibbling at the grass. It was surreal. I've never seen anything like it."

Fiona was looking pretty scraggly. But even after they sheared off 20 pounds, she was still overweight.

"Look how chubby she is," joked another one of her rescuers.

Actually, there had been a sort of race to rescue her. Animal Rights activists had been visiting Fiona in recent days, getting her used to people before they say they'd planned to bring her up.

But the farmers beat them to it and took Fiona to Dalscone Farm Fun, a farm park the public pays to visit.

"We're gonna give Fiona a 5-star home," Dalscone said.

The animal activists started a petition to send Fiona to a sanctuary and they protested outside the farm.

"Saying 'free Fiona' which is completely ridiculous," Dalscone said.