Wreckage of small plane that crashed on Long Island has been found

AMAGANSETT, Long Island (WABC) --
The wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the Hamptons has been found - and among it, the remains of a third victim.

East Hampton Police say divers are still searching for the body of the fourth and final victim.

The bodies of celebrity home builder Bernard Krupinski and his wife, Bonnie were recovered last Saturday - soon after the plane went down near Amagansett, after flying into a storm.

Also on board the plane were their grandson and the pilot.

