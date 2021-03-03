Beloved WWII veteran from Long Island celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Family, friends, first responders and members of the Nassau County Police Department took part in the East Meadow car parade to honor Frank Loglisci.
The war veteran served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946 on two different destroyers.
During his time aboard the U.S.S. Caldwell, Loglisci saw heavy action during the Battle of Leyte Gulf, which is considered to have been the largest naval battle of WWII.
After seeing the parade, Loglisci says he was shocked.
He says he credits his parents and family for his longevity.
