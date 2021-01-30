Yankee Stadium being prepared as mega-vaccination site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9607429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has the latest on the new mega-vaccinationa sites set to open in New York City.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Yankee Stadium is now being prepared as a mega-vaccination site, Governor Cuomo announced on Friday.The Bronx continues to be an area of concern. The positivity rate in the borough is 7.6 percent.Vaccines at Yankee Stadium will only be made available for residents of the Bronx.Details on when it will open and how to make an appointment are expected in the coming days.