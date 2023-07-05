WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Yankees pitcher Cordero suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy

AP logo
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 7:17PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK -- Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees' Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB's discipline and "there is no justification for domestic violence."

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB's 24th perfect game.

ALSO READ | Boy safe after car stolen in Irvington with 7-year-old inside

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW