Baseball is now the official sport of New York

On Friday, Governor Cuomo signed legislation designating baseball as the official sport of New York.
The governor thanked the fourth grade class of Cooperstown Elementary School for stepping up to the plate and proposing the bill.
Cooperstown, New York is of course where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located.
