Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5

NEW YORK -- For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians.

This time, it's Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole.

Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing.

Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn't pitched since Oct. 5, but he's won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.

The winner heads to Houston for Game 1 of the best-of-seven AL Championship Series on Wednesday night against Justin Verlander and the rested Astros.

Houston reached its sixth straight ALCS by completing a three-game Division Series sweep of Seattle when rookie Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning Saturday for a marathon 1-0 win over the Mariners.

AL West champion Houston (106-56) went 4-3 against the Guardians this season and 5-2 versus the Yankees.

With a history of postseason heartbreak, Cleveland teams are 1-7 in winner-take-all games - losing their last seven.

The young Guardians are trying to end Major League Baseball's longest current World Series championship drought in their first year after a franchise name change. Cleveland hasn't won it all since 1948.

