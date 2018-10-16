LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) --Two Yankee rings were among the loads of expensive jewelry stolen from a home in Suffolk County.
Police say the stolen items are worth around $50,000.
Investigators say the jewelry was stolen from the home on South 7th Street in Lindenhurst back in September.
Suffolk County Police are offering a $5,000 reward in the case.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
