Yankees rings, $50K in jewelry stolen from home in Lindenhurst

Among the jewelry were two Yankees rings.

Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Two Yankee rings were among the loads of expensive jewelry stolen from a home in Suffolk County.

Police say the stolen items are worth around $50,000.

Investigators say the jewelry was stolen from the home on South 7th Street in Lindenhurst back in September.

Suffolk County Police are offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

