Two Yankee rings were among the loads of expensive jewelry stolen from a home in Suffolk County.Police say the stolen items are worth around $50,000.Investigators say the jewelry was stolen from the home on South 7th Street in Lindenhurst back in September.Suffolk County Police are offering a $5,000 reward in the case.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com