Chinese immigrant brutally attacked in Manhattan dies months later

MANHATTAN, New York -- A Chinese immigrant who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries, and his case is now deemed a homicide, police said Saturday.

Yao Pan Ma, 61, died Dec. 31, police said. His attack drew national attention as part of a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. The investigation continues.

Jarrod Powell, 49, of New York City, was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crime charges in the case.
Authorities say 49-year-old Jarrod Powell was taken into custody thanks to tips from the community, who identified him as the suspect who stomped the victim in East Harlem in a vicious unprovoked attack.



A message was left seeking comment with the Legal Aid Society, which represents Powell and has previously declined to comment.

Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly kicking his head before fleeing the scene, prosecutors say.

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show an attacker stomping on Ma's head.
A police detective said in a criminal complaint that Powell admitted to attacking an Asian man at the approximate time and location of the attack on Ma, stating he did so because the man had robbed him the day before.

News organizations reported Ma was a former restaurant worker who had lost his job because of the coronavirus pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet.

Ma's wife has told reporters he was a citizen of China who came to the U.S. in 2019.


Related topics:
new york citymanhattaneast harlembias crimeassaultattacknypdhomicide investigationhate crimeman attackedhomicidehate crime investigationasian american
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
