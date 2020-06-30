California woman gored by bison while taking its photo at Yellowstone National Park

FILE - This March 17, 2011 file photo shows bison roaming outside the gate of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. (AP Photo/Janie Osborne)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. -- A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph, park administrators said Monday.

The woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident. She was not identified and her current condition is unknown.

The woman was at her campsite at the park's Bridge Bay Campground when she approached within 10 feet (3 meters) of the animal multiple times prior to being gored, park officials said.

Run-ins between visitors and bison, also known as buffalo, occur periodically at Yellowstone. The animals are normally placid but can respond aggressively and charge when approached.

Park biologist Chris Geremia said that's what appeared to happen in the latest instance, with the bison responding to what it perceived as a threat when the woman got too close.

Visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

In May, a woman was knocked to the ground when she got too close to a bison near the popular Old Faithful geyser.

Earlier this month a Missouri woman suffered minor injuries after being knocked to the ground by a grizzly bear in a surprise encoutner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wild animalsnational park serviceanimal attackanimals
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ, CT want travelers from 16 states to quarantine, doubling list
Carl Reiner dies at 98
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
Coronavirus Updates: NYC beaches prepare to reopen for swimming
LIVE | Dr. Fauci, health officials testify before Senate committee
FEMA shuts down 2 testing sites in New Jersey
Storms topple trees throughout Brooklyn
Show More
Police officer hit in face with scooter in NYC subway attack
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
First woman to run NYC subways is leaving MTA
Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise
More TOP STORIES News