bear

Woman caught on video photographing grizzly bear with cubs at Yellowstone gets jail time

EMBED <>More Videos

Carol Stream woman sentenced for Yellowstone grizzly bear encounter

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. -- A judge has sentenced an Illinois woman to four days in jail for not moving away while a grizzly bear with two cubs came dangerously close and bluff-charged her in Yellowstone National Park.

Samantha R. Dehring, 25, of Carol Stream, Illinois, pleaded guilty Wednesday to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards (91 meters).

In addition to sentencing Dehring to jail, U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs banned her from Yellowstone for a year and ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,000 to a wildlife protection fund.

An Illinois woman, pictured near bear and her cubs , is facing federal charges for approaching wildlife at Yellowstone National Park.



Dehring's attorney, Ethan Morris, didn't immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking comment.

She encountered the bear May 10 at Roaring Mountain, a hillside with numerous noisy steam vents called fumaroles.

As the grizzly approached much closer than the football-field-length limit for people to approach bears and wolves in Yellowstone, other visitors backed away and got in their cars. Dehring stayed put and kept taking photos, federal prosecutors said in a statement Thursday.

The grizzly eventually bluff-charged, running at Dehring but turning away without attacking her.

"Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish," acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said in the statement. "Pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist."

Grizzlies have killed eight people in the Yellowstone region since 2010, including Charles "Carl" Mock, a Montana man mauled while fishing near the park in April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswyomingsentencingbearu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
WATCH: Alaskan brown bears fishing for salmon on live webcam
TOP STORIES
Murder charge for father's girlfriend in 7-year-old's starvation death
Woman shot while sitting in car at Long Island intersection
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
AccuWeather: Cooler, cloudy and breezy
Trump's DC hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, documents show
Uptick reported in kids' rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
NYPD's 'Terror on Totten' haunted house opens in NYC
Show More
No civil rights charges in Jacob Blake shooting
Security guard stabbed during mask dispute inside Apple Store
COVID News: Virus has taken caregivers of 140,000 U.S. kids
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
US appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law
More TOP STORIES News