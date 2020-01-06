Long Island babysitter accused of leaving 2-year-old in scalding bath

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A babysitter on Long Island is under arrest, accused of leaving a 2-year-old boy in a scalding bath for several minutes.

Police say 19-year-old Yenci Elizabeth Lopez was the long-term care giver of the boy and put him into a hot bath for several minutes, leaving him unattended despite his screams.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Hempstead, and authorities say Lopez then dressed the boy and took him to a birthday party without providing any care.

Others at the party noticed the injuries, and the child was transported to a local burn unit for treatment of second-degree burns that covered more than 20% of his body.

Lopez, who is the child's aunt, was taken into custody without incident around 6:30 p.m.

She is charged with reckless assault of a child by a child daycare provider, second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

