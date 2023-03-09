Nearly 2 million popular YETI coolers and gear cases are being recalled due to the risk of magnets in the product detaching and being swallowed.

YETI recalls nearly 2M coolers, gear over magnet closures detaching and being swallowed

The specific products are the YETI Hopper M30 soft cooler 1.0 and 2.0, the Hopper M20 soft backpack cooler and the sidekick dry gear case, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The cases and coolers have magnet-lined closures which can fail resulting in detached magnets.

If two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and get stuck inside the body. This can cause serious injury or death.

There have been about 1,400 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, however, there haven't been any reports of injuries or of the magnets being swallowed.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product and contact YETI for a refund or replacement product.