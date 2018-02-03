Yikes! Doors of NJ Transit train burst open mid-ride

The doors of the Northeast Corridor train burst open mid-ride with the train traveling at full speed.
@NJTRANSIT never good when that door just randomly opens 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/tmcmrpFndV— Deluxe8686 (@Deluxe8686) February 2, 2018
The train was on its way to Penn Station. Passengers were standing just feet away.
NJ Transit took the car out of service. They say they are looking into the 'extremely rare' incident.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts