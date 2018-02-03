Yikes! Doors of NJ Transit train burst open mid-ride

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on how the doors of an NJ Transit train flew open mid-ride en route to Penn Station. (@Deluxe8686/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
It was a frightening ride for commuters on New Jersey Transit.

The doors of the Northeast Corridor train burst open mid-ride with the train traveling at full speed.


The train was on its way to Penn Station. Passengers were standing just feet away.

NJ Transit took the car out of service. They say they are looking into the 'extremely rare' incident.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
njtransitnew jersey transitcommutingSecaucus
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News