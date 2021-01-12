Flames tear through row of businesses in Yonkers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fourth alarm fire burned through a row of businesses in Yonkers.

The blaze broke out in a Food Mart supermarket on Yonkers Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and spread to a dry cleaners and an insurance business, among others.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof, and reported structural collapses.



Images from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke come from the businesses.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

Yonkers Avenue was shut down in both directions as crews worked to control the blaze.

MORE NEWS | Residents furious after being displaced from NY apartment building
EMBED More News Videos

Yonkers residents are furious after they were forced to evacuate their building on Thursday following a four-alarm fire the previous night.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkwestchester countyyonkersbuilding fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65, not hold back 2nd dose
Teen dead, 2 wounded in house party shooting
Officials: Manatee in Florida had 'Trump' scraped on back
City Council looks at streamlining COVID vaccine distribution
De Blasio has stern warning for any NYC employees at Capitol riot
COVID-19 herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccines: UN
AccuWeather: Sunnier day with light wind
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot is $615M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
COVID Live Updates: Moderna creating combination COVID-flu vaccine
Gov. Murphy prepares NJ's State of the State address
Weis recalls ice cream due to possible pieces of metal
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
More TOP STORIES News