Flames tear through row of businesses in Yonkers

The blaze broke out in a Food Mart supermarket on Yonkers Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and spread to a dry cleaners and an insurance business, among others.
Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof, and reported structural collapses.
Images from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke come from the businesses.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury.
Yonkers Avenue was shut down in both directions as crews worked to control the blaze.
