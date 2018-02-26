Young boy hospitalized in Queens hit and run

Police are searching for the driver who struck a four-year-old boy in Queens and kept on going.The boy was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery for a broken leg.Police say a driver in a white SUV hit the four-year-old as he exited his car in Far Rockaway just after 10 p.m. Saturday.A relative is urging the driver to surrender to police.Police say the driver did initially get out of the car, and said the kid was okay and drove off.----------