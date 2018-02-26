Young boy hospitalized in Queens hit and run

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the driver who struck a four-year-old boy in Queens and kept on going.

The boy was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery for a broken leg.

Police say a driver in a white SUV hit the four-year-old as he exited his car in Far Rockaway just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

A relative is urging the driver to surrender to police.

Police say the driver did initially get out of the car, and said the kid was okay and drove off.

