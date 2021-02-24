Young boy's body found lying in the street in Brooklyn, police investigation underway

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a young boy was found dead in the street.

The child's body was discovered near Hooper and South 5th Street Wednesday morning.

The NYPD is investigating to see if the boy might have died as the result of a hit-and-run crash.

Details are still unfolding in the investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for more on this breaking news story.

