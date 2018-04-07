Young father becomes Paterson's first homicide victim in more than 3 months

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A young father has become Paterson's first homicide victim in more than three months.

Investigators believe Parker Sams was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that had nothing to do with him. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The 22-year-old father of seven-month-old Harper worked overnights at the UPS location in Saddle Brook. He had finally been convinced to go out by some of his work colleagues on his day off last Friday night. A fight broke out as Parker and his girlfriend, Tameeka Johnson, were leaving - and he went down.

Johnson held on to little Harper to protect him.

Police arrested Paterson resident Ferrie Johnson who was charged with the murder of Sams. The suspect argued with someone in the club, and allegedly exchanged gunfire in the parking lot as club patrons were running for cover.

Sams' fellow employees set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.

Michael Kunz worked with Sams and says the two talked about setting up GoFundMe pages to help Sams' daughter and jokingly talked about a fund to help a colleague get to work on time.

Kunz says after the tragedy, he felt a sense of obligation to help in the final farewell for a good friend.

