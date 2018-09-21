A young man is in critical condition after a shooting on a basketball court in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.It happened at a playground at Chester Street and Sutter Avenue in the Brownsville section just before 4 p.m.The circumstances of the shooting are not known at this time, but first responders were seen doing CPR on the victim.Police were questioning a group of people who were on the court playing basketball at the time of the shooting.No arrests have been made, and no suspects are presently in custody.----------