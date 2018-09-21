16-year-old dies after shooting at Brooklyn basketball court

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on a basketball court in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.It happened at a playground at Chester Street and Sutter Avenue in the Brownsville section just before 4 p.m.The circumstances of the shooting are not known at this time, but first responders were seen doing CPR on the victim.He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly shot in the head.Police were questioning a group of people who were on the court playing basketball at the time of the shooting.No arrests have been made, and no suspects are presently in custody.----------